Christian Bale will be the villain Gorr in “Thor: love and thunder”, a Marvel movie that will be added to his long repertoire of tapes. The American actor is remembered for his role as Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, but the truth is that he has played several interesting roles throughout his career. And some of these you can see on various streaming platforms.

For this reason, in this note we leave you a compilation of the best Bale movies that you can see today in media such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, among others.

YOU CAN SEE: “Atlanta”: the tragic death of 6 children that inspired the chapter “Three slaps”

“The Big Bet”

official synopsis. When four investors saw what the big banks, the media and the government refused to do to stop the global economic collapse, they had an idea: the big bet. Their daring investment takes them to the darkest side of modern banking, where they must question everything and everyone.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

“Mowgli: Tales from the Jungle Book”

official synopsis. Mowgli is a boy raised in the jungle among animals, but not everyone accepts him there, since the tiger Shere Khan will do everything possible to kill the boy. However, there are dangers in the world even worse than Shere Khan.

YOU CAN SEE: “Better call Saul″: Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will appear in season 6

“The fighter”

official synopsis. Dicky Eklund is a troubled but talented boxer trying to redeem himself by training his little brother. In the past, Dicky had been the pride of his town for taking down a world champion, but drugs and crime brought him down.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

“Against the Impossible”

official synopsis. Automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver Ken Miles are tasked with building a new vehicle in order to overthrow Ferrari’s dominance of the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.

YOU CAN SEE: “The boys 3″ could ruin acting career due to strong content

“American Psycho”

official synopsis. In the 1980s, Patrick Bateman is a successful man obsessed with competition and material perfection, who uses the most expensive men’s cosmetics, gym equipment, solarium and other aesthetic machinery to achieve a well-groomed and athletic body, material identifier of social success.