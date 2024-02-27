The unexpected death of Christian Bach that occurred on February 26, 2019, saddened the entertainment world in Mexico and other countries, because with its impeccable performance it came to the taste of many people and She proved to be an excellent actress who is always remembered.

On the fifth anniversary of Christian Bach's death, Humberto Zurita, who was a husband, both parents of two children, Emiliano and Sebastián, remembers her on Instagram with a text in which he makes her see that he and his children in every work project they do remember her and pay tribute to her.

Humberto Zurita She also expresses to Christian Bach that after leaving the earthly plane she became stardust and with her light she illuminates him, her children and all the people who love her and always remember her, including her fans from all over.

Adela Christian Bach Bottino was the full name of the beautiful actress who was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina (May 9, 1959) and died in Los Angeles California, on February 26, 2019.

The death of Christian Bach surprised the entire world, Well, no one knew that he was going through serious health problems and in his biography it is noted that he lost his life due to multiple sclerosis.

The death of Christian Bach It was made known on social networks days after it happened, as this was her request, because she did not want her funeral to become a 'circus' and it was carried out in total privacy.

The late actress Christian Bach and Humberto Zurita, who was her husband. Instagram photo

Christian Bach's performance was recorded in several soap operas which he starred in since the eighties, including 'Hate Weddings', alongside the deceased Frank Moro and Miguel Palmer; in 'Encadenados' alongside her husband Humberto Zurita and in 'De Pura Sangre', alongside the also deceased Enrique Álvarez Félix.

'Under the same face', 'La Chacala' and 'Atrapada' are other soap operas in which Christian Bach acted; 'La Patrona' and 'La Impostor', made during 2013 and 2014, represented for her the farewell to her melodramas.

Christian Bach with his children on a trip to Egypt. Instagram photo

Besides, Christian Bach was able to participate in several films, among them 'Duel to the death', 'I'm free', 'You will forget me' and 'Gavilán o Paloma', the latter alongside José José.

