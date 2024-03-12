Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Press Split

The mother of Maddie's main suspect, Christian B., is said to have banned her son from her life. Friends report an already difficult relationship.

Braunschweig – 16 years have now passed since Maddie McCann disappeared without a trace in Portugal. More and more evidence suggests that Christian B. could have had something to do with the disappearance. But that's not all: a trial is currently underway against the 46-year-old German for five offenses, including several rapes. Reason enough for his mother to turn away from her son.

Is Christian B. responsible for Maddie's disappearance? © epa/Luis_Forra/Photomontage

Christian B. has been officially suspected in the Maddie McCann case since 2020

“I don’t want to have anything to do with him anymore,” the British tabloid quotes Sun the adoptive mother. Reporters from the paper visited the pensioner in her home village in Franconia. Since Christian B. was considered the main suspect in the Maddie case, he has “destroyed her life from the ground up,” she is said to have said in the interview.

Since June 2020, the 46-year-old, who has been convicted several times for sexual abuse of children, has been officially suspected – loudly Picture-Information have a A former friend of his had already expressed his suspicions about Christian B. to Scotland Yard in 2008.

Christian B.'s mother is said to have used violence against her son in the past

According to the report, Christian B's mother is said to have killed him Sun adopted together with his older brother in the late 1970s. The birth mother had previously been deprived of custody. It is clear to the adoptive mother that Christian B. should no longer be a part of her life. “As far as I’m concerned, I’ve said goodbye. “Goodbye,” she told British reporters.

It is questionable whether Christian B. even maintained contact with his adoptive mother. How Picture reported that friends of the family had told the paper about previous attacks. The adoptive mother is said to have even been violent towards Christian B. “Once she slammed his head on the table,” the paper quoted a former family friend as saying.

The mysterious disappearance on vacation and a German under suspicion: The missing person case of Maddie McCann View photo series

Employees of a home where Maddie suspect Christian B. was housed also turn away

After the adoptive father had an accident, he became a need for care and the adoptive mother put the two children in a home, they said Picture. Former employees of the home are similarly horrified by Christian B.'s development, it is said. “It's frightening to see what has become of him, when you see the pictures of him in court, with those frightening eyes,” quotes the Sun one of the employees. And further: “I am sure that everyone he knew before would be afraid if they saw him today. We never want him here again.”

The parents of Maddie, who has been missing since 2007, recently addressed the public with an emotional New Year's message. The two of them have one wish for 2024. They initially did not comment on the trial in Braunschweig. (tt)