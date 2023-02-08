Volkan Demirel, coach of Hatayspor, a team in the Turkish first division, denied this Wednesday the information that his Ghanaian international player Christian Atsu had been rescued and said that he had not yet heard from the former malaguista or the club’s sports director, Taner Savut.

Speaking to the Hurriyet newspaper, Demirel called for clarity in the information provided regarding the survivors of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria:”Please do not write that it has survived without being sure that it has survived. People have families, hopes, sorrows and pains that are increasing“.

“There is still no news about Atsu and Taner Savut. I wouldn’t say this if they were in the hospital. We are going through a very difficult time.”the technician declared.

Error in the identification of the athlete

Apparently, the confusion could have been due to some misidentification, as Hatayspor doctor Gurbey Kahveci told the press: “When we heard the news that he had been taken to Dortyol Hospital we went to look for him but he was not there. At the moment and unfortunately it seems that (sports director) Taner Savut and Christian Atsu have not been found.“.

The club announced Tuesday that the international soccer player had been rescued alive but his situation was unknown. The 31-year-old striker, who scored in his last game last Sunday, has also played for Porto, Chelsea and Newcastleamong other clubs.

The city of Hatay is about 180 kilometers south of the province where the epicenter of the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that devastated southeastern Turkey has so far caused more than 11,200 deaths in Turkey and Syria.

