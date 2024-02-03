When they were still together! Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco have been in the eye of the storm since the images were made public where the singer is seen in intimate situations with Mary MoncadaIn addition, another young woman stated that she also had a casual romance with the interpreter when he traveled to Chiclayo. Despite this, Christian and Pamela had already recorded a fun and romantic sequence in 'The blowout of the Chola' shortly before the ampay. Today, Saturday, February 3, América TV revealed this participation, surprising more than one viewer.

What was Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco's last kiss like?

During the last edition of 'The blowout of the Chola', a special sequence inspired by Disney's 100 years aired. For this moment, Christian Domínguez, Pamela Franco and Pedro Loli. The ex-couple was very close and affectionate, making jokes and having fun seeing her “doubles”, played by Manolo Rojas and Dayanita.

After the short skit, they both went on stage and sang the iconic Aladdin theme, 'An Ideal World'. Christian and Pamela starred in this romantic moment, giving each other loving glances and knowing smiles. And in a moment that many never thought they would see again, they began their presentation with a sweet kiss.

At the end of the song, Chola Chabuca celebrated how happy they looked and did not hesitate to joke about Christian's notorious three-year relationship, which refers to the fact that the singer usually lasts this long with his partners before being unfaithful to them. It is important to emphasize that all this happened before the ampay and it was discovered that Domínguez had already cheated on Pamela with two women.

“This is how we celebrate that more than three years have passed,” said the Chola, causing laughter among everyone present. “We're four years old now,” the interpreter of 'How to kill the worm' managed to say.

Later, La Chola congratulated both for the stability in their relationship and for having managed to overcome the expectations of the entire public and stay together for four years. Finally, the ex-couple sealed her participation in the program with another kiss.

What curious detail in the last presentation of Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco caught the public's attention?

Despite the happiness of the moment, there was one detail that caught the attention of viewers. Chola Chabuca asked Pamela what her favorite Disney song was and she responded that it was 'Libre soy' from Frozen. The performer sang a small fragment of the song and announced: “Free, that's how I want to stay,” causing nervous laughter from Christian, who only managed to say that “he didn't understand what she was referring to.”

Many Internet users believe that it was a sign of what was to come because, despite the apparent stability of the relationship, a few days later Domínguez's infidelities would become public.

