Hit by a lost load from the truck, Christian and Michelle Deaton died while riding their bikes

A very serious accident is what unfortunately led to the sudden and heartbreaking death of a couple, called Christian and Michelle Deaton. They had been married for 20 years and together they had decided to undertake a bike trip, which led to the deaths of both.

They were employees of Nike and many friends, colleagues and relatives wanted to write messages of condolence for them on social media. Among these also the father of man.

Christian was 52 years old, while Michelle was 48. They had been married for 20 years and in these days of freedom, they intended to undertake a bike trip along the Napa Valleyin California.

They were just crossing the runway cycle lane, with a truly suggestive panorama. From the story of some friends, they were headed to Las Vegas and they had to go to different ones concerts in these days.

However, it was precisely while they were on the street that a truck who was traveling along the road to about 60 km per hour, which lost its cargo. Unfortunately it overwhelmed the couple, who were in saddle to their bikes.

The truck driver immediately stopped to lend the rescued to the two spouses. However, Christian died at the scene of the accident. Instead, Michelle lost her life a few hours after she arrived hospital.

The heartbreaking farewell to Christian and Michelle Deaton

The news of these losses has upset thousands of people. In fact a family friend in remember them in a post on social media, he wrote: “They shared so much love for each other. They were a couple you only meet once in your life!”

Also the father of Christian, shocked by the losses he suffered in a few hours, wanted to release a heartbreaking message interview. The gentleman told a journalist: