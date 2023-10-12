They don’t want to let her go. Christian Domínguez spoke out about speculation that he and Pamela Franco had agreed to separate. These rumors started after the cumbia singer deleted all the snapshots she had with the father of her daughter on social networks. The leader of The Great Orchestra He stated that this happened because Franco got a new community manager. “I mentioned it on one occasion, I am no longer going to manage Pamela’s career. Now, I have a production company and she is in charge of everything, even social networks. One of the things they told us (about their social media profiles) is that there is an issue of color palettes, they recommended us to archive (some photos). We are going to handle things differently,” said the television host in ‘America today’.

Despite this, there were many people who truly believed that Christian and Pamela had separated, including the cumbiambero’s parents. Both were very hurt by the news and did not hesitate to communicate with their son. “The family called me, my mom called me right away and my dad almost fainted. They told me: ‘You want to scare me to death’ and I told her: ‘Mom, if I had a problem they would be the first to know.’ I told them: “Family, listen to me, this has nothing to do with it, we are perfect, he just filed the photos.” Domínguez stated to the program ‘America Shows’.

Why was it said that Pamela Franco and Christian Domínguez had broken up?

Pamela Franco was at the center of controversy after she chose to delete all her photos, including those she had with her partner, Christian Dominguez. This quickly caught the attention of his followers and rumors began that he was not having a good time with the host of ‘America Today’ and that they had broken up.

Pamela Franco ignited rumors of the end of her relationship with Christian Domínguez. Photo: Instagram capture/Pamela Franco

How many years apart are Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco?

The singer and actor Christian Domínguez came into the world on July 25, 1983, making him 40 years old. On the other hand, her partner, Pamela Franco, was born on July 1, 1988, this year she turned 35. That is, the presenter of ‘América hoy’ is 5 years older than the artist.

What did Christian Domínguez say about his friendly relationship with Jhonatan Rojas and Ángelo Fukuy?

Christian Dominguez He spoke about his former colleagues from ‘The International Orchestra’, Jhonatan Rojas and Ángelo Fukuy. In an interview with the program ‘América spectacles’, the cumbiambero clarified that they would not be present at an anniversary concert because they are no longer united by any type of friendship. “We are not friends. The friendship is over and everyone has their own field,” he said at first.

“The issue of making a comment will never leave me. I couldn’t say no; I can tell you that there are people who I could never look at again in my life, but not them,” said the cumbia singer. Let us remember that, in 2022, Jhonatan Rojas He revealed the reason for the end of his friendship with Domínguez. “I have no communication with him, nothing, zero. I don’t talk to him, it’s just that because I left the orchestra, he stopped me from talking,” she said. For his part, Angelo Fukuy He pointed out that he distanced himself from Christian because during the pandemic he paid them 500 soles and even delayed payments.