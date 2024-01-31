Winning on the Weissensee, and then beating your brother after 200 kilometers. Christian Haasjes, only 21 years old, was the best during the Alternative Eleven Cities Tour on the Austrian mountain lake. About the brotherly quarrel, his revenge for last year and a very large schnitzel as a reward. “I should actually think about that a little more. How quickly it all happened.”

#Christiaan #Haasjes #records #charged #victory #Weissensee #39Ultimately #win #brother39