The Central of the FC Barcelona Andreas Christensen has received the medical discharge of its injury in the right leg soleus, as the Catalan club said Wednesday. The Danish international, who was ongoing since January 27, had been training at the same pace for a week as his teammates.

This muscle injury prevented him from reappearing with the Hansi Flick team after recovering on January 17 from a tendinopathy in the left Achilles tendon that the footballer suffered at the beginning of the season. The 28 -year -old Nordic played his last game on August 17 against Valencia, on the first day of the League.

Christensen’s discharge has been the main novelty in the recovery and compensation training that the first Barca team has made in the Joan Gamper sports city after the draw (4-4) against Atlético de Madrid in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey played Tuesday.

With the recovery of the Danish, Flick now has a surplus of centrals. A total of five players, in addition to Koundé, already inegrad as lateral, can occupy the axis of the rear. The Barcelona staff has the headlines Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez plus the substitutes Araújo, Eric García and now Christensen.