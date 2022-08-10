With the final date of the transfer period getting closer, the teams are doing their homework to continue looking for what they need to continue strengthening themselves and also to register new signings in the competitions in which they will play.
FC Barcelona spent more than 150 million euros this summer and raised more than 600 million by selling 25 percent of the national television rights and 24.5 percent of Barça Studios, for 25 years. The main idea of the Barça club after activating the economic strategies was to reinforce the squad through specific signings to cover and double positions in which it had to armor, according to Xavi Hernández. The Spanish coach and club legend asked Joan Laporta’s current board of directors to have many more options and build a competitive team to fight it all.
According to journalists from the renowned newspaper ESPN, Barça still do not have enough cash to register all their signings and renewals, although some could be registered now. This will depend on the cost and combination of the offer. After the activation of the fourth economic lever, Barça also depends on the salary reduction of some important players such as Gerard Piqué Y Sergio Busquets.
The spending cap imposed by LaLiga was -144 million euros at the end of last season, the only negative limit in the league, and it will have to be increased substantially to record all its summer activity. The bet is maximum and according to the directive of the Blaugrana team is that all the signings that have recently been made can actually be registered.
Despite recent reports and negative speculation, Barça continues to shake up the transfer market with the intention of continuing to sign Mark Alonso of Chelsea and also to Bernard Silvafrom Manchester City.
