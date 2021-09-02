After many campaigns by fans in Los Angeles to ask that the new NWSL team, Angel City FC, bring the lead to their hometown, the institution announced to everyone’s joy that their dream had come true.
The 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympic Games Bronze winner is a fan favorite on the West Coast of the United States. With a record like few in the history of women’s soccer, Press is an effective forward who brings good results and joy to the field.
Now we have to wait until 2022, when ACFC will debut in the American league. What team will be built around the one that will be considered the institution’s franchise player? We will probably know until December when the drafts take place.
