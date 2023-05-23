“We are all created in the image and likeness of God”, says the rector of the sanctuary, Father Omar

The lights of Christ the Redeemer, in Rio de Janeiro, were turned off, between 6 pm and 7 pm, this Monday (May 22, 2023) in solidarity with Brazilian player Vinícius Júnior, Vini Jr. The Real Madrid athlete was the victim of a new episode of racism in LaLiga, the Spanish football championship, on Sunday (May 21, 2023). Altogether, there are 10 racist attacks against the athlete from 2021 to 2023.

In a note, the Cristo Redentor Archdiocesan Sanctuary repudiated the attacks. “The lighting on the monument to Christ the Redeemer is off as a symbol of the collective struggle against racism and in solidarity with the player and all those who suffer prejudice around the world”says the text.

Also according to the note, the action was planned together with the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) and the Observatory of Racial Discrimination in Football. The rector of the sanctuary, Father Omar, also mentioned a biblical passage: “We are all created in the image and likeness of God”.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) called on Fifa (International Football Federation), LaLiga and the football leagues of other countries to take measures against the “Racism and Fascism”.

Notes were also released by the COB (Brazilian Olympic Committee), by the Itamaraty, by the Minister of Human Rights, Anielle Franco, and by the Minister of Sports, Ana Moser.

Vinícius Júnior received messages of solidarity from Brazilian and foreign athletes from different sports. “I’m with you”wrote the driver Lewis Hamilton.

With information from Agência Brasil