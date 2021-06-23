Pfizer, in partnership with SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), used Christ the Redeemer to promote an action to alert the population about the importance of vaccinating people living with chronic diseases. The projection was carried out on the night of this Tuesday (22.Jun.2021).

The hologram shows Christ moving his arms to embrace 3 people with impaired immune systems.

The action, which is part of the CRIE + Protection campaign, aims to encourage the dissemination of information about the vaccination of people with chronic diseases and to publicize the CRIE (Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals).

CRIE is a free service offered by the SUS (Unified Health System), which has a broader calendar of vaccines to serve patients whose normal body defense mechanisms are compromised. These patients are more vulnerable to infections and are at greater risk of developing serious illness and dying.

Watch (48s):

