CHRIST LGBT / ON SOCIALS IS CLASH: “OSCENITY”, “INDIGNANT CATHOLICS EVEN WHEN THE PROCESSIONS OF THE MADONNA PASS UNDER THE HOUSE OF THE MAFIOSI?”

A fake crown of thorns, two hearts drawn on the palm of the hand to simulate the stigmata of Christ and a rainbow flag on him. That was enough to infuriate network users. Protagonist a LGBT rights protester disguised as Jesus Christ who opened the gay pride parade yesterday in Piazza Vittoria in Rome. Optimusprime writes: “Roma Pride, a boy disguised as ‘Christ LGBT’, with colored stigmata and a rainbow flag. An obscenity and disrespect towards millions of Christians. We expect him to do the same thing in Iran, disguised as ‘LGBT Mohammed’. Then we’ll talk about it ”.

Andrea Lerario tweets: “The performance of ‘Lgbt Christ’ at the Pride in Rome is, in my opinion, a powerful own goal in terms of communication and style. A useless expression of burlesque cretinism that certainly does not serve the goodness of the cause. I say this as a supporter of #LGBT rights and as a perfect non-believer ”. Umberto La Morgia claims that “Rome’s Gay Pride opened with the blasphemous representation of a ‘Lgbt Christ’ with stigmata, crown of thorns and a rainbow. Wow, very brave. All this because the Vatican dared to criticize a controversial law that would conflict with certain freedoms ”.

But there are also those who disagree with the social attack on the gay pride transvestite boy like Alessandro Ape who always says on social media: “I would like Catholics to fight the processions of the Madonna in front of the houses of the mafia with the same tenacity they have towards the LGBT Christ ”.