To know

It is said that apart from Hungary, only in paradise will the HungarianWell, it takes forever to learn that language. He Pope Francisco on his trip to Hungary he reflected on an image: the roots, which the Hungarian people have proudly guarded. An important root are the saints who gave their lives for the people, bearing witness to the Gospel of love, giving light in moments of darkness. They are an example to overcome the fear of tomorrow, remembering that Christ is our future.

To think

At a Eucharistic Congress in Budapest (Hungary), Barbara Heil, a former Protestant pastor, spoke about her conversion to the Catholic faith, the return to her roots, and how important it was to read the “Fathers of the Church”, saints of antiquity who deepened their faith by drinking from the original sources. The Church turns to them to maintain the original faith. At the Eucharistic Mass and the Holy writings he found so much beauty that he could only fully enjoy what he had learned if he entered the Church. She clarified how essential she was his encounter with Christ in the Eucharist, being her great adorer, because Jesus never leaves her. And if one is dry in his faith, the solution is to find Jesus. start with the book of saint johnwhich is a love letter from God who wishes your holiness, he concluded.

To live

The Christian roots of the Hungarian people have been put to the test. In the 20th century, the Nazis and then the Communists violently persecuted the faith by killing or depriving of liberty. Pope Francis said that while attempts were made to cut down the tree of faith, the roots remained intact. Today freedom is threatened by another dangerous persecution: the white gloves of a consumerism that anaesthetizes, where you only seek material well-being and do what you want, forgetting the roots. It is a crisis to forget to feel the beauty of dreaming together or creating large families. The Pope invites us to ask ourselves What are the most important roots of my life? Do I remember and care? The saints give light and example, they are our roots.

