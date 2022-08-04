“The past few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least,” Teigen wrote in her post. ..But joy has filled our homes and hearts again.” She says she was very nervous about announcing her pregnancy, because she was afraid it would go wrong again. “But so far everything is perfect and good and I feel hopeful and great.”
Teigen and Legend already have two children: daughter Luna (6) and son Miles (4), who were both born through IVF. At the beginning of this year, Teigen reported that she was undergoing IVF treatments again.
