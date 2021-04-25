Shocking and brutal is the image left by UFC 261 after the leg of Chris Weidman split in two after a kick from Uriah Hall in the first 30 seconds of the fight.

The tragic scene was lived at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, and in a fight for the middleweights, Weidman took the worst of it because he suffered a fracture of the tibia and fibula.

The fight had been presented as one of the main fights of this UFC 261, which was carried out with the public. But it wasn’t even 30 seconds before the fight was stopped by referee Herb Dean, who is also a former fighter.

In the little that could be seen of the fight, Weidman opened the battle against Uriah Hall with a low kick that hit the Jamaican knee squarely and there he completely bent his leg.

When he retraced his steps, he had not yet noticed the fracture, and when he tried to support his foot, it was possible to see how the tibia was bending completely, automatically bringing it to the ground.

Chris Weidman was left lying in the octagon while Uriah Hall ended up paralyzed to the side very surprised and put both his hands to his head without being able to believe what had happened.

Finally, Weidman came out on a stretcher but managed to raise his arm and the fans that filled the arena overflowed in love to show their support in this difficult moment.

The truth is that the American lived the same situation as Anderson Silva eight years ago when the two faced each other.