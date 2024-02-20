Chris Soifer's ex-boyfriend Jeyci, has reopened Pandora's box by referring again to the controversial 'affair' that the former reality girl had with the soccer player Christian Cueva, according to the chats and evidence presented by the still wife of the national team, Pamela Lopez. The singer gave a revealing interview in which he narrated little-known facts about his experiences with the youngest Soifer.

What did Jeyci say about Christian Cueva and Chris Soifer's romance?

During a recent interview with a local media, Jeyci, without detours or hesitation, attacked his ex-girlfriend Chris Soifer. He described her as a mythomaniac for having stated that her relationship with the popular soccer player Christian Cueva occurred before he started a family with Pamela Lopez. In addition, he revealed private details about the financial relationship between the national athlete and his ex-partner.

According to Jeyci's statements, the greatest interest of Chris Soifer It was the great heritage and money of Christian Cueva. The Dominican stated that, during the time he was with the sister of Michelle Soifer, She had a parallel relationship with 'Aladdin' and that he was the one who covered both of their expenses.

And not only this, but Jeyci described his role as a “screen” for the public, while Cueva financed his financial needs. This situation, according to Jeyci, was due to the fact that Soifer was not working at that time.

“Back then, she was with me and him at the same time. “I was the couple who showed the public, the cover, and Cueva for the expense, because what she gave him (money) covered us both,” Jeyci said for a media outlet.

On the other hand, the foreign singer also revealed that Chris Soifer had no intention of establishing a formal relationship with the footballer, but was mainly looking to obtain money from him, until Jeyci finally discovered and exposed the truth about the situation. He even said that he told Pamela López what was happening.

“She told me that what she wanted was to 'bleed' him, that I wasn't at her level. “She wanted the money because, at that time, she was not working,”declared the singer.

What did Chris Soifer say about Christian Cueva?

The former reality girlChris Soifergave a forceful response afterPamela Lopezwill reveal unknown details about the romance between her and Christian Cueva, relationship that the footballer would have admitted to his wife.

“The only thing I will say about this topic is that this happened many years ago, there was no family and there was no marriage. Cueva has invented many things to make him look good,”were the words of the sister ofMichelle Soifer to a reporter from 'America Today' on February 16.

