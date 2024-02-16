Chris Soifer is in the eye of the storm after Pamela López revealed that her still husband Christian Cueva confessed to her that he had an extramarital relationship with the former reality girl. Soifer was first linked to the Peruvian soccer player when she refused to answer if there was an affair with him while she was participating in the program 'The Value of Truth'. After López made this romance public, the popular 'Aladdin' confirmed that he cheated on the mother of his children with Chris. Now, the Michelle Soifer's sister He decided to speak out in conversation with 'America Today'.

What did Pamela López say about the romance between Christian Cueva and Chris Soifer?

Pamela Lopez She spoke with the production of the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' to deny the father of her children, Christian Cueva. Along these lines, the still-wife of the soccer player gave exclusive details of the infidelity of the now former midfielder of the Peruvian team with Chris Soifer.

Last Thursday, February 15, Magaly Medina showed the chats that his team had with Pamela, who revealed where the popular 'Aladdin' met Michelle Soifer's sister and how many times they saw each other. López also announced that the model and the soccer player drank in an apartment and, even, Soifer went to a rally to see Cueva.

“He told me that he had actually gone out with her (Chris Soifer), that he met her in Barrunto, that they wrote to each other and, then, she went to an Airbnb apartment in Miraflores, to a meeting and they drank there… and that then they also went to the garage of a rally. She was taken by a reprehensible guy in every aspect, named César Mejía Melly, who, at that time, was her driver and pimp in everything. He led her to the car, to the parking lot, so they could see each other.”were the words of Lopez.

It should be noted that Pamela López also revealed that she wrote to Soifer to complain about having a secret affair with her husband, but she made the decision to block her on her cell phone.

What did Chris Soifer say about Christian Cueva?

The former reality girl Chris Soifer decided to break his silence after Pamela Lopez reveal unknown details of the clandestine romance she had with Christian Cueva. Through her Instagram account, Michelle Soifer's sister made a curious publication: “My Barrunto? In a meeting?”

This Friday, February 16, the program 'America Today' showed a conversation he had with Chris Soifer through social networks. This former reality girl gave a forceful response to the latest revelation that romantically links her to the popular 'Aladdin'.

“The only thing I will say about this topic is that this happened many years ago, there was no family and there was no marriage. Cueva has invented many things to make him look good,” were the words of the sister of Michelle Soifer.