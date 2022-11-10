By Danielle Broadway

(Reuters) – Netflix Inc announced on Thursday that American comedian Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on the streaming platform.

Netflix plans to roll out more live streaming options soon, starting with unscripted series and stand-up specials. Rock’s live performance is the first the entertainment service has revealed.

This will be Rock’s second stand-up special on Netflix after “Chris Rock: Tamborine” in 2018. The Emmy-winning comedian also appeared on the “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival in early 2022 with Dave Chappelle.

The live-streamed comedy special will air in 2023.

Rock, who was slapped in the face by actor Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, said he will discuss his reaction to the incident on the Netflix live set.

“People expect me to talk about the bullshit, I won’t talk about it now,” he said in London during his Ego Death 2022 tour, which ends later this month.

The streaming platform said it will give more details about the Rock Live event at a later date.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, vice president of comedy and stand-up formats at Netflix. “We are excited for the entire world to be able to attend a Chris Rock live comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we are so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway in Los Angeles)