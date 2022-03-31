Shortly after what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock on The Oscars, the actor and comedian mentioned that he would not press charges against Smith. Since then, Rock he hadn’t said anything else, but that changed when during one of his recent concerns, he finally broached the subject.

As part of a new show in Boston during the night of this Wednesday, Rock He said the following to his audience:

“How was your weekend? I don’t have much to say about what happened, so if you came here to hear about it, know that I wrote a whole show before the weekend. I’m still processing what happened. So at some point I’ll talk about that. And it will be a mixture of fun and seriousness.”

And it is that since Rock was slapped by Smith, the comedian’s standups rose drastically to the point that there are no longer tickets available for any of his presentations in the short and medium term. Obviously, a lot of people attended them just to be more aware of the gossip, but for now, Rock he’s not ready to talk about it yet.

Publisher’s note: Smith has already apologized to Rock and The Academy, and surely Rock will take this whole situation with humor. Maybe he’ll acknowledge that he shouldn’t have made that joke and possibly he’ll also apologize to Smith and his family, but we’ll have to wait for the official answer.

Via: comic book