Although the criticism has not stopped raining down on Chris Rock After his performance at this year’s Oscars, it seems that this unexpected event turned out to be a… stroke of luck for the actor. It was recently revealed that the comedian’s upcoming performances have increased in price and tickets are flyingthis immediately after receiving a slap from Will Smith.

Chris Rock is currently planning a tour of the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. Before the Oscars, these presentations did not seem to be very popular. However, TickPick, one of the sites where tickets can be purchased for these presentations, has revealed that more tickets have been sold to see the comedian during the night after the Oscar galathan in the last month.

We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined. — TickPick (@TickPick) March 28, 2022

Thats not all. It has also been reported that ticket prices to see Chris Rock have increased substantially. A ticket to see the comedian at the Wilbur Theater in Boston on March 30 could previously be found for just $46 on March 18. At the moment, the ticket is available for up to $411 dollars.

Chris Rock performs at Wilbur Theater on Wednesday… $46: Cheapest ticket sold on March 18th $411: Cheapest ticket currently available (Data via @TickPick) — Kyle Zorn (@Kyle_Zorn) March 28, 2022

Undoubtedly, Chris Rock at least found a way to take advantage of this situation. Considering the world is buzzing about Will Smith’s hit, this will surely be discussed during the comedian’s tour in the coming days.

Via: tickpick