In recent days, the names of Will Smith and Chris Rock They have gone around the world after the slap applied by the actor to the comedian after the latter’s deliberate mockery of Jada Pinkett. As you remember, the wife of the protagonist of “King Richard” suffers from alopecia, which is why she has a shaved head.

The winner of the statuette issued a statement apologizing to his colleagues and especially to the protagonist of “They are like children.” However, Rock had not said a word about what happened until this Wednesday, March 30, during one of his presentations.

Chris Rock spoke out for the first time after Will Smith’s slap

Chris Rock had a show scheduled for today in the city of Boston, so his audience applauded him before going on stage. It was there that the comedian stated that he would give more details of what happened with Will Smith and promised his fans that he would write a show about it.

“How was your weekend? “I don’t have a ton of s*** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show that I wrote before this weekend. I’m still processing what happened. So at some point I’ll talk about that sh*t. And it will be serious and fun, ”she indicated.

The Academy invited Will Smith to withdraw, but he refused

Many Hollywood figures have criticized the actions of the organizers of the last Oscar Awards by letting Will Smith stay in the Dolby Theater after assaulting Chris Rock. For this reason, the directors of The Academy spoke this last Wednesday and revealed that they invited the actor to leave the ceremony, but that he refused.

“Things happened in a way that we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to withdraw from the ceremony and refused, we also recognize that we could have handled the situation differently.”