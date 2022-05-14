Comedian Chris Rock, who is touring Europe and last Thursday took his show Ego Death (in Spanish, La muerte del ego) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, already makes jocular allusions in public to the slap that actor Will Smith gave him during the Oscar ceremony after he made a joke about his alopecia. wife, Jada Pickett. Nevertheless, as reported by Times From london, perhaps he does not make as many mentions of the matter as the 5,000 people who came to see his monologue expected, staying true to the promise he made at the time that he would speak of the matter “on Netflix and when I see a big check with your name on it” . Rock began his performance by reporting on the state of his ears: “If anyone asks, I’ve already got my hearing back,” he said, referring to the slap that Smith actually gave him in the ear. He later added: “Those who say that words can hurt have never been punched in the face.”

Those were all the allusions to an issue that he already addressed in a veiled way on May 5 in a show by also humorist Dave Chapelle, where Rock appeared by surprise and made an acid comment when Chapelle alluded to the attack that he himself had suffered weeks ago by a member of the public: “At least someone famous hit you,” Chapelle said. To which Rock replied, “Well yeah, I got hit by the softest rapper that ever lived.”

During the Show at the Albert Hall, the comedian, who has always been characterized by making sexist jokes and including highly incorrect jokes in his repertoire, alluded to the racism of the English royal house towards Meghan Markle: “It seems good to me that they wanted to know how dark it was to be the baby she was going to have with Harry. That information also interests many blacks.” Then he was comfortable with Boris Johnson: “I would have loved to party with him during confinement. Of course, I would not let him run a McDonalds.”