He added: “And I’m still processing what happened, so at some point I’m going to talk about this shit. And it’s going to be serious and it’s going to be funny, but now I’m going to tell some jokes.” The comedian, currently on his “Ego Death Tour,” continued his performance.

Rock returned to the stage for a second show about an hour later. He was greeted with a standing ovation once more. “I wrote a show before all this nonsense happened,” Rock said.

He reiterated that he plans to talk about the Oscar incident in more detail at some point. In reference to whether he’s spoken to Smith since the weekend’s events, Rock said, “I haven’t spoken to anyone despite what you’ve heard.”

Rock performances come as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that ‘disciplinary proceedings’ against Smith were initiated by his actions at Sunday’s Oscars.

The actor took the stage at the awards show and slapped Rock, who was performing at the time, after he made a joke about Smith’s wife’s shaved head.

Smith issued an apology on Monday in a statement on Instagram, calling his behavior “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“I’d like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I’m embarrassed and my actions didn’t indicate the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love. and kindness,” Smith wrote.

In its statement on Wednesday, the Academy said Smith was asked to leave the ceremony after the altercation “and declined.” The Academy said it recognizes that “we could have handled the situation differently.”