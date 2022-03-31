Three days after receiving a slap in the face from Will Smith during last Sunday’s Oscars, Chris Rock has broken his silence. The popular American comedian, known for making fun of just about everything, was greeted with a standing ovation Wednesday night at the Wilbur Theater in Boston. “So, how was your weekend?” Rock joked in his first performance after the moment he blew up the big night in Hollywood with a crude display of violence. Rock, 57, had previously avoided talking about the assault. The most eloquent thing the comedian had said, who was on stage to present the award for best documentary, he improvised seconds after receiving a slap in the face for making fun of the haircut of the wife of his assailant, Jada Pinkett Smith. “That was… the best night in the history of television,” Rock managed to say, which drew some laughs from an audience trying to digest the episode.

The incident at the Oscars led to a spike in ticket sales for his new comedy show, ego-death (Death of the ego). More tickets for his Wednesday performance were sold in Boston on Monday than in all of last month. Prices also skyrocketed. A ticket that cost 46 dollars (about 41 euros) exceeded 300 dollars (268 euros) at resale. In addition, with a title that after the incident sounds more than relevant (Death of the ego), it is the first tour he has made in four years. Rock has 38 dates scheduled in the United States, where it will go through theaters with large capacity. A show that will also take you to Australia and New Zealand in August. And in November he will return to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the scene of the crime.

Rock was supported this Wednesday by his audience, who applauded him several times at the start of his new monologue. He, however, lowered expectations. “I’m still processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that shit. But now I have a lot of new material that I wrote before this weekend,” said the comedian, who arrived with his hands in his jacket pockets and without the huge smile that characterizes him.

Chris Rock is one of the most important celebrities in the world of comedy since the beginning of the nineties, when he was part of the cast of the long-running television program for three years Saturday Night Live (SNL), the most influential school for America’s most popular humorists. Thus he has defined EgoDeath: “It’s all new material. Very introspective, very personal and very funny.” In a conversation with Judd Apatow, director of comedies like embarrassing mess and Virgin at 40for the book sick in the head (2014), a series of conversations by the filmmaker with the most important comedians in the United States, Rock affirmed that for him the shows should be “an event”. “From Eddie Murphy I learned that my words should be that. They have to be the shit. And they can be. If people see me in the same place where they heard Prince, why shouldn’t he be just as cool?” he wondered.

The 57-year-old Rock is the heir to comedy figures such as Bill Cosby and Richard Pryor, considered by fans of the genre to be the two funniest blacks ever on stage. “They’re the Willie Mays and Hank Aaron of comedy,” Rock said in another interview, in which he compared them to two African-American baseball legends. “Comedy is blues for blacks who don’t know how to sing”, he added.

However, his closest and most notorious influence is Eddie Murphy, the first African-American to come out of SNL to become an international celebrity and star in several successful Hollywood movies, which led him to turn his back on the stage. “Now he himself would be one of the three funniest comedians in the world. Number one, if he worked at it a bit. But only a bankruptcy will bring it back to a theater,” Rock joked in the same conversation with Apatow. In fact, Rock has followed in Murphy’s footsteps. She acted with him in the second installment of Super Detective in Hollywood and has starred in films like The clan of the bonebreakers, with his great friend Adam Sandler.

Originally from South Carolina, Rock dropped out of school to try to be a professional comedian. According to what he has told in his performances, he worked in a chain of seafood restaurants washing dishes. Years later he moved to New York, where he began hanging out with rap musicians and artists, including Run-DMC and other legends, such as Jay Z and Queen Latifah, one of his closest friends for 25 years. “I also rapped and DJed before I was a comedian, but I was really bad at both,” he has commented as well. He finally recorded his first joke album, a format popular with beginners in the US as a way to land a few comedy club gigs. This happened eight years before starting in SNL.

Today Rock lives in Alpine, New Jersey, near New York, alongside the black royalty of American entertainment. In his 2008 comedy show, Kill The Messenger, he joked that there were only four blacks in a rich white suburb. “There is me, a comedian who is doing well; Mary J. Blige, one of the most important R&B singers; Jay-Z, one of the greatest rappers who ever lived, and Eddie Murphy… Do you know what the white guy who lives next to me is doing? He’s a fucking dentist! He is not the best in the world, he is not in the dentists hall of fame. We blacks must fly to get something that whites do walking, ”he commented in one of his most famous monologues.

The slap he received at the Oscars gala has caused alarm among his colleagues. “Now we have to worry about who might be the next Will Smith in a comedy club or theater,” comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted Sunday, a comment that has resonated with all professionals in the genre. As with almost every topic, Rock has joked about something similar at some point in his career. This he said in 2006: “You know what they say: ‘You shouldn’t hit women.’ Shit. There are plenty of reasons to hit everyone, but you just don’t. There are also reasons to kick an old man down the stairs, but you just shouldn’t do it!”