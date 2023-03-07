The 94th The Academy Awards ceremony, held on March 27, 2022, was marked by the incident in which Will Smith approached the host Chris Rock to slap him, which became a cultural phenomenon by going viral and even becoming a meme. .

Despite the public apology that Will Smith posted shortly after the incident, it seems that Chris Rock was not satisfied. And it is that the comedian, returned to the subject of the infidelity of Jada Pinkett Smith with strong comments during a presentation of his show Selective Outrage in Baltimore. Which, by the way, will be available on the Netflix streaming platform.

Rock plays into his show’s title by saying that Will Smith practices Selective Outrage by taking it out on him for something his wife did to him. Referring to the confession that Jada made to Will about his infidelity.

“Normally I wouldn’t talk about this but for some reason they were the ones who took it to the internet. I have no idea why they would do that. She did more damage to him than he did to me. And who does he hit? To me, a subject who knows that he can win. Will Smith practices selective outrage. Everyone knows that I had nothing to do with it. “But I am not a victim, you will never see me crying on the Oprah show or with Gayle King. It’s not going to happen, I took that blow like Pacquiao,” said the comedian.

The Chris Rock Show Selective Outrage, It premiered on March 4 on Netflix and reviving this scandal seems to have been the best promotion they could execute.

Editor’s note: I don’t know what is more unfortunate, the fact that we have witnessed this on television, or the fact that the situation continues to be exploited with morbidity and with the expected results.