HHollywood star Will Smith has been banned from all Oscar ceremonies for ten years after the slap scandal at this year’s Oscar gala. The actor will not be allowed to attend any other Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences events during this time, as the Academy leadership announced on Friday in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old hit comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars ceremony in late March after he made a joke about Smith’s hair-losing wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The scandal overshadowed the awards ceremony, where Smith was awarded the Oscar for best actor for his role in the film “King Richard”.

As a result, Smith resigned from the Oscars academy last week, calling his behavior “shocking, painful and inexcusable.” The ‘Independence Day’, ‘Men in Black’ and ‘Bad Boys’ star faced a possible expulsion from the Academy or prior suspension of membership.

The Academy’s board of directors then met on Friday to decide on a penalty against Smith. After the slap, there were also calls to withdraw Smith’s Oscar. Such a harsh punishment had been considered almost impossible.





