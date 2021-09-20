Chris Rock, one of the most internationally known American comedians, shared with his millions of followers on Twitter the news that he has tested positive for COVID-19. “Hi guys. I just discovered that I have COVID, ”the actor said in a publication.

Through his post, the interpreter implies that the disease has affected his health to a regular extent, which is why he recommended that his audience acquire the coronavirus vaccine. “Trust me, you don’t want this. Get vaccinated, ”advised the 57-year-old comedian without delving into more details about his health.

Chris Rock reveals he has COVID-19. Photo: Chris Rock / Twitter

The actor’s announcement generated a large number of reactions and comments. Some users expressed concern for their health and await the interpreter’s early improvement.

During an interview on the program The tohinght show, the comic actor revealed that he received the vaccine from the Johnson & Johnson laboratory, which consists of a single application.

It should be noted that various clinical trials and scientific evidence have shown that l Vaccines do not prevent infection, but reduce the chances of serious illness and death in immunized people.

