Chris Rock and Will Smith starred in the most notorious scandal in Hollywood so far in 2022. The incident occurred on March 27, however, to this day it continues to be talked about. The actor of “I am legend” has been prevented from going to the Oscars for 10 years, while the comedian has managed to fill the capacity of his presentations.

What did Chris Rock say?

In his last show, held at Fantasy Springs, the comedian opened the show with a strong comment about the controversy with Will Smith, who is undergoing therapy in a rehabilitation clinic. The statements were confirmed by the well-known portal TMZ.

“I’m fine, I have a full show and I won’t talk about it until I get paid,” said the comic actor. Later, he joked by saying, “Life is good. I got my hearing back.” At the end of his presentation, Chris Rock received a standing ovation.

YOU CAN SEE Will Smith: the time Jada Pinkett admitted that she did not want to marry the actor

Cell phones were not allowed in the building and attendees received a lockable bag for all mobile devices, therefore there were no audiovisual recordings.

The Chris Rock show comes days after The Academy confirmed that Will Smith has resigned from the organization.

Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock

Recall that the protagonist of “The Prince of Bel-Air” slapped the comedian after he made fun of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, in the middle of the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” Will Smith yelled at Chris Rock, who did not respond to the blow and managed to ask him to calm down.

Chris Rock did not press charges against Will Smith

The producer of the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Will Parker, commented that the Los Angeles police were about to arrest Will Smith. The only thing missing was for Chris Rock to press charges, however, and under pressure he did not.

The fact was confirmed by law enforcement officers, after what happened. “You can press charges. We can arrest him. They were exposing the options. And as they spoke, Chris was… being very dismissive of those options, the awards organizer said.

Will Smith could have ended up in jail after slapping Chris Rock. Photo: EFE

Will Smith is banned from the Academy

Will Smith’s blow to Chris Rock brought consequences. After days of waiting, the Academy announced the separation of the interpreter due to the slap that the actor gave the comedian.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years beginning April 8, 2022, that Mr. Smith will not be permitted to attend any Academy event or program, in person or virtually, including, but not limited to, the Academy Awards,” said AMPAS President David Rubin and Executive Director Dawn Hudson.

The Academy sent a statement to the international press after what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Photo: composition/The Republic

Will Smith accepts Academy veto

Will Smith will not be able to attend any AMPAS events, including the Oscars, for 10 years for punching Chris Rock. You will not be able to vote for winners at upcoming events.

Despite this, he will keep his statuette for Best Actor obtained for his role in “King Richard”. Also, he may be nominated in the future.

Will Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his leading role in “King Richard: A Winning Family.” Photo: AFP

What disorder does Chris Rock suffer from?

ChrisRock, one of America’s best-known showman and comedic actors, was diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder. This disease makes it difficult to understand the non-verbal signs of communication.

Sometimes, the comedian could be confused with certain acts, not understanding what is going on around him.

Chris Rock was the protagonist of scandals at the 2016 Oscar Awards. Photo: Instagram.

Jada Pinkett detaches herself from Will Smith’s hit on Chris Rock

Despite the fact that Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock was for coming out in defense of his wife, Jada Pinkett spoke about the event a few days ago and stated that she did not agree with her husband’s behavior. The also actress assured that she did not need the Oscar winner to defend her as she saw herself before the cameras.

Chris Rock made fun of Jada Pinkett’s baldness during the 2022 Oscars. Photo: composition/TNT capture

“I never said I needed protection, it was in the heat of the action and he was the one who exaggerated, but I did not and would not in any way”, revealUS Weekly