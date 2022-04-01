Despite the fact that four days have passed since the controversial Oscar Awards ceremony, unpublished details of what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock. As recalled, the winner of the statuette in the category of best actor slapped the comedian after he launched an inappropriate mockery of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett, who suffers from alopecia.

The first versions that emerged from inside the gala pointed to the fact that the protagonist of “They are like children” refused to file charges against his colleague. The fact was confirmed by the police report of the Los Angeles Police, which was known hours after what happened.

Chris Rock stopped the LAPD from arresting Will Smith

Now, Will Packer, producer of the last Oscar, spoke with ABC News and gave some insight into the mishap between Will Smith and Chris Rock. The executive stated that, after the event, members of the Los Angeles Police told the comedian that they were ready to arrest Jada Pinkett’s husband and that they were only waiting for his response to execute said order. Fortunately for Smith, Rock refused to the end despite the pressure put on him.

“They said ‘we’ll go get him.’ We are prepared. We are prepared to stop it right now. You can press charges. We can arrest him. They were exposing the options. And as they were talking, Chris was… being very dismissive of those options. He was like ‘no, I’m fine’. He was like ‘no, no, no. Los Angeles police released a statement the night of the Oscars saying, “The person involved has refused to file a police report,” he told ABC.

The Academy invited Will Smith to retire, but he refused

Dozens of Hollywood personalities not only criticized Will Smith’s actions, but also that of the Academy for not expelling the actor after his altercation. However, the directors issued a statement clarifying that they were invited to leave the Dolby Theater, but that he refused and also confirmed that they did not expect such a situation.

“Things happened in a way that we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to withdraw from the ceremony and refused, we also recognize that we could have handled the situation differently.”