When the first rumors of a new installment of ‘Saw’ began to emerge, fans assumed that it would be another chapter full of bloody images, like the previous ones. However, with the arrival of Chris Rock (Andrews, South Carolina, 1965) as protagonist and producer, this sequel is reinvented with a surprising script. ‘Spiral: Saw’ has already become part of Rock’s legacy, a comedian who, since last year, when he decided to star in the fourth season of the series ‘Fargo’, seems to have turned his acting career around. While the material is quite different from the comedic or dramatic projects he has previously starred in, the actor admits that his overall approach to starring in a horror movie was new to him, so he tried to improvise for most of the shoot.

-Do you forget humor when filming a drama?

-No never. I always try to put four jokes in a dramatic movie, although, yes, without ruining the tension.

-Were you a fan of the ‘Saw’ franchise?

-I had seen the first and the second, and when Lionsgate called me to participate in this sequel I was already with the idea of ​​shooting a horror movie. As an actor it doesn’t help you to read the script of a scary movie. Of course you should know your lines that day, but you don’t have to arrive with the scenes studied because you need the element of surprise. So I asked the director not to tell me so I could act with that element of truth. I love the traps that appear in movies of this genre. If the actor plays them genuinely they become real to the audience.

-The horror genre has undergone a renaissance in recent years. What is your contribution?

-I have tried to inject humor and bloody scenes without breaking the script. It has been a rewarding experience because I am the scriptwriter, actor and producer of this new venture in the franchise. ‘Spiral’ is a derivative of ‘Saw’, very different from the previous episodes.

-How did you work during the pandemic?

-I got in the car. I kissed my wife and went to work in my room. It was definitely frustrating to stop because you feel like you’re on a hot streak. But it also allowed me to recharge my batteries. The break helped me because I had been shooting ‘Fargo’ and ‘Spiral: Saw’ non-stop for a long time.

-He is also the new protagonist of the fourth season of ‘Fargo’.

-Yes, and it is the most serious role of my career. I had to be disciplined and go down a route that I had never walked. It’s about understanding the character, but also about incorporating my personality. It is the biggest ‘Fargo’, because the series usually tells little stories that get out of control. They are ordinary people, to whom something happens and they teach us how evil ordinary people can be. My ‘Fargo’ is very different. We start with gangsters, bad people, and then it escalates.

-Were you surprised to be called up for that role?

-I was shocked. I first thought that the producer, Noah Hawley, was calling me to organize a charity project. Not in my wildest dreams did I think I was going to be on the show. It was an immense pleasure.

-It seems to change image with these two characters.

– Yes, it is the first time that I interpret papers of my age. I just turned 55 years old, I am a black that does not wrinkle. Aside from ‘Fargo’ executive Warren Littlefield, no one has offered me decent roles until now. It was great to play someone who was actually my age too. I became famous at 37 years old and all that is offered to me is to play boy-men. It has been wonderful to play a grown man; a businessman, a deacon in his church, a loving father and husband, a bank owner, and also a criminal in true Tony Soprano style.

-Why is there so much fascination with ‘Fargo’?

-The scripts, without a doubt. Noah writes great monologues. And if you notice, the camera is always on the move. So you have a two-page monologue and the camera moves from place to place. When a script is well written, you don’t need anything else.

-This season talks a lot about immigration.

-Yes. That’s Noah’s thing. I’m just the actor.

-He is used to writing his own material. Do you find it difficult to adapt to what others write?

-No, as long as they are good scripts. I have been working as an actor for many years and I know the medium. When I know that I have to include a phrase, I do it. I feel a responsibility towards my characters and nine times out of ten the director appreciates that I do.