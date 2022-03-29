As time goes by, more and more information about the incident between Chris Rock and Will Smith at the Oscars makes himself known. Thus, it has recently been revealed that the joke that started this chaos was totally improvised.

According to The Wall Street Journal, who spoke directly to the producers of the weekend ceremony, Chris Rock’s joke, which pokes fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia disease, was not rehearsed prior to the event. nor was there a teleprompter message indicating its existence. Namely, this was a 100% play by the comedian.

During his statement, Rock apologized for his joke, but he made no mention of how off the cuff his comment was. Considering that this has been one of the most surprising television events in recent years, it is very likely that this will not be the only piece of information of this type that will be released in the coming days.

While it’s true that most comedic presenters write their material for the Oscars, it’s usually reviewed by production. In this way, the responsibility falls entirely on Chris Rock this time.

Via: The Wall Street Journal.