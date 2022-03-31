The comedian spoke in Boston at the premiere of his comedy show.

There night of the Oscars 2022 she will be remembered for sure for the slap given to Chris Rock from Will Smith. The images quickly traveled around the world and for a week now we have talked about nothing else.

Comedian Chris was speaking on stage but after he made a joke about Will Smith’s wife’s shaved haircut, the actor stood up and slapped him hard in the world live.

Returning to his place Will then urged the host not to mention the name of his wife, who suffers from alopecia and for this she is forced to bring her hair shaved to zero.

Will then went up on stage again to collect the statuette for best actor in tears and apologized to the audience and the Academy.

After a few days Chris Rock returned to the story by breaking the silence. He did it from Boston at the premiere of his comedy show. Actually he didn’t mention Will or his wife, but he just said:

“How was your weekend? I know you want to know about mine, but for now I don’t have too much to say about what happened Sunday night, there aren’t any jokes about that yet. So I’ll make it quick, I have a whole show to stage for tonight and I wrote it before this weekend. Regarding the Oscars, I’m still processing what happened with Will. So at some point, I’ll talk about what you saw and it will be fun “ – he said.

The audience in the hall applauded and there are also those who shouted to take legal action against the actor. Then the show continued and he himself, as he usually does, made fun of numerous celebrities and political figures.

Meanwhile, new details emerge on the famous day on Sunday evening. The Academy that organizes the night of the Oscars has announced that they have asked Will Smith to leave the audience after the sensational gesture, but he would have refused.