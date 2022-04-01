EP Madrid Friday, April 1, 2022, 11:17



A producer of the Oscars gala has assured this Thursday that the presenter Chris Rock insisted on not pressing charges against the American actor Will Smith after the slap he gave him during the ceremony.

In an interview with ABC News, broadcast this Thursday on ‘World News Tonight’, producer Will Packer has indicated that Los Angeles Police officers told Rock that “it was an assault” and that, in the event that decided to press charges against Smith, they were prepared to arrest him that same night, as reported by the US network CNN.

“We will go after him. We are prepared. We’re ready to catch him right now. You can press charges. We can arrest him,” Packer told ABC News. Thus, he has indicated that “while they were talking, Chris was” being very dismissive of those options “, denying this possibility.

Los Angeles Police issued a statement the night of the Oscars saying that “the individual involved” had declined to file a complaint.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, which assured that the actor refused to leave the gala, announced on Wednesday the launch of “disciplinary procedures” against Will Smith, who apologized through an official statement in the one who apologized to the comedian, the organizers of the event and all the attendees.

The actor got up from his seat, annoyed by a joke by the presenter, in which he referred to his wife, who suffers from alopecia problems, and slapped the presenter, later scolding him to “remove his wife’s name out of his mouth.”