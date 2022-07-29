One of the facts that most attracted attention in the last installment of the Oscar is not something related to a movie, but a sudden act that Will Smith attacked the comedian Chris Rock in the form of a slap. After this event, many months passed, until finally Rock mentioned something about the embarrassing situation.

Apparently he took everything with humor, to the point of not filing charges against Smith, commenting a little on the facts during his last stand-up. He went on stage at Madison Square Garden of New York on Saturday, where he and kevin hart headlined the tour Only Headliners Allowedwhich had Dave Chappelle as a special guest.

During his session, the comedian made a joke about Will during a moment about ‘cancel culture’, saying that anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face. Given this, the public reacted positively, implying that this fact has been overcome in some way without causing a scandal.

This show is the first time he has touched on the subject after four months have passed, although he had previously mentioned that he would channel the matter to integrate it into his next tours. Although it took much longer than expected. It is worth mentioning that the audience applauded Rock for his way of reacting, with the positive attitude that he has always transmitted.

Via: Harper’s Bazaar