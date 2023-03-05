Chris Rock attacks Will Smith: “His wife was cheating on him with a friend of his son”

When Chris Rock received a strong slap from Will Smith on the Oscars 2022 stage, he did not react “because my parents taught me not to argue in front of white people”. This is how he closed last night, with the microphone slammed on the floor, the special “Selected Outrage” of the American comedian on Netflix, the first ‘live’ in the history of the streaming giant.

“Do you want to know if it hurt me? Of course yes. I still have Summertime (a rap track Smith recorded in 1991 with DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince) ringing in my ears,” Rock said from Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theater after months of silence about the incident.

The comedian then blamed Smith’s wife Jada Pinckett for her husband’s pent-up anger: “He was having sex with his son’s friend,” he said of Jada’s relationship with R&B singer August Alsina: “I I wouldn’t talk about it, but for some reason they put it on the internet,” she added, speaking of the couple’s public admission that they are in an open marriage. “She hurt him more than he hurt me.”

Chris Rock then said he had always admired Will Smith: “But now I watch Emancipation for the pleasure of seeing him frustrated,” he said about the actor’s latest film about a runaway slave during the Civil War.

Among the comedian’s targets on his show are Kim Kardashian, OJ Simpson, Meghan Markle and the accusations of racism against the Royal Family: “Where did he think he was getting married? She would be like someone who marries a Budweiser and then discovers that the family is drinking.”