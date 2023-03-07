The man who understands personal attacks – he was slapped live at the Oscar ceremony by Wilbur Smith – has gotten his own show on Netflix. And he took the opportunity to touch with irony – the show has a comic register – heavy themes such as violence and racism.

Meghan Markle also ends up in the crosshairs of his jokes, guilty of having played the card of racism out of context. The offending episode would be the famous interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the Duchess of Sussex recounted, through tears, the behavior of the royal family. During the first pregnancy, in fact, it seems that the Palazzo wondered how dark the skin of the unborn child would be.

“Why is he always moaning like he didn’t win the fair skin lottery?” – and she explains that even black people wonder what color the baby will be. “This is not racism – she attacks – they are just nonsense that some families of acquired relatives face” and adds: “If you are black and you want to be accepted by the white family of your future husband, you must marry one of the Kardashians, because they accept everyone” . In short, a way of saying that Meghan has built herself the role of victim as a skilled actress (and for some manipulative) which she is. However, some doubts arose. Could it be that Chris Rock attacked Meghan to give more strength to her great refusal to be interviewed by Oprah herself after the sensational episode of the slap? “I’m not going to sit in a TV lounge and mourn and play the victim,” he said.

A year after the “slap-gate” at the night of the Oscars, Chris Rock is also back on the slap received by Will Smith. “Why didn’t I react on the spot? Well, because my parents taught me not to argue in front of white people », he commented ironically. “Do you want to know if he hurt me? Of course he did to me », he continued, referring to a rap piece recorded by Will Smith in 1991 at the time of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air with DJ Jazzy Jeff. “I still have Summertime ringing in my ears.”