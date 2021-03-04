ÜPop musicians who have achieved great success are sometimes cursed with a curse: that is, that everyone thinks they know them – and yet only knows a few songs by them that have been played over and over again. Phil Collins, who recently turned seventy, is one such case. He even felt a particular dislike for some of his omnipresent hits, some of which are admittedly corny.

If you look at Collins’ entire career, with everything that he’s done in it in different music, from sprawling neo-folk in the early seventies to prog rock with Genesis, from his good and bad ballads to big band jazz and Motown Memorial music, with all due respect to a decent, but musically completely unoriginal rock band like Oasis, it is almost grotesque that their leading Gallagher brothers, of all people, have made very derogatory comments about Phil Collins on several occasions. And they weren’t the only ones.

It is similar with Chris Rea: Because of his dead radio hit “Driving Home for Christmas” and maybe three or four other songs like “Josephine”, “On the Beach” or “Fool (If You Think It’s Over)” one thinks he will be abandoned to be able to choose between jingling easy listening and a cozy skirt.

But if you do that and then hear his early song “Letter From Amsterdam”, for example, you would have to believe that you have a second Dylan in front of you in this melodic boogie, which is partly reminiscent of “My Back Pages”. And the dry rocking one Title track his 1979 debut album “Deltics” fits more into the society of minimalist JJ Cale than into stadium rock. No question about it, Rea did that too, ten years later with his bombastic album “The Road to Hell”, the title track of which with the characteristic slide guitar solo became his most successful single.

And no question about it, he has served the market with many a swathe and cuddle song. But he has always done convincing conceptual things. This not only includes making unrestrained declarations of love in songs for the women of his life, including his daughters. A trip to Dublin brought the man of Irish-Italian descent, who had grown up in Middlesborough, England, back into contact with what felt like home and created Anglo-Irish friction. The album “Shamrock Diaries” is the musical processing of it, from the childhood of a Catholic choirboy to breaking out into the big wide world. The bittersweet “Steel River” is Rea’s memory of the workers’ city that was forever sticking to it, as Bruce Springsteen sang about it with the help of the miners in Pennsylvania and Sting with the help of the Newcastle shipyard. Here it says: “I was born and raised on steel river / I see it all like it was yesterday / The ships and bridges they were all delivered / From Sydney Harbor to the Cisco Bay”. And at the same time the musical emotional training is described:

Dancing to Motown

Making love with Carole King record playing

And oh how I loved you

Say goodbye steel river

So Chris Rea inspired by Carole King? If you think about his talent for catchy melodies, that’s not so absurd. On the other hand, the girls in Stainsby took a different view: “Some loved horses and always stayed at home / But the Stainsby Girls loved the Rolling Stones”, says the equally remarkable song “Stainsby Girls” on the same album.

Conceptually, almost manically, Rea has also devoted himself to color or rather to the theme of “blue” in many aesthetic values: after the albums “The Blue Café” (1998) and “The Blue Jukebox” (2004), the title track of which is a slow saxophone jazz ballad Sneaking after the night hawk, it wasn’t enough for him to paint pictures with blue guitars like a madman. But in 2005 he recorded a meta-album of thirteen individual albums with the title “Blue Guitars”. Each of the individual albums is dedicated to a historical phase in the history of the blues: from its African-American beginnings to the country blues, the Chicago and Texas blues to the Celtic-Irish and Latin blues. There are more than 130 songs on it, in which Rea and his band use all kinds of stringed instruments: a really amazing work.

The manic work may have had to do with a serious illness, which Rea was badly drawn and which led years ago to believe that he was on the verge of death. But he overcame it, very tough. On his unexpected return to concert stages, he presented songs like “Josephine” in casually rearranged versions (here with careful banjo accompaniment), which could change the mind of some who are not satisfied with the earlier studio recordings.

So when you congratulate Chris Rea on his seventieth, you shouldn’t forget that he has also created something remarkable lyrically – especially in his ballads, which, much like the best songs by Mark Knopfler, represent a great struggle between tradition and modernity : What in the Dire Straits “Telegraph Road” finds with Chris Rea not only a sarcastic parallel in “The Road to Hell”, but also a more optimistic counterpart in “Chisel Hill”. It ends with the well-traveled return home in English country romance:

The evening shadows on the dry stone walls

The night draws in and the ale house calls

And happy I will be

When the road goes no further than what I see