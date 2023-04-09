Chris Pratt he would dub a game of The Magnificent Seven in style Red Dead Redemption: the actor said during the promotion of Super Mario Bros. the film, the animated feature film in which he voices the protagonist, Mario.

It is an extraordinary success, as reported yesterday: Super Mario Bros. the film beat Frozen 2, marking a record debut for animated films, totaling cash equal to 368 million dollars internationally.

“If there was a product you’ve appeared in in the past that could be made into a video game, what would you like it to be?” asked by IGN, to which Pratt replied, “A Magnificent Seven game! be something a la Red Dead Redemption, very deep, first person, with a huge world full of cowboys.”

Given the success of Super Mario Bros. the film, the idea suggested by the actor could actually reach the ear of someone who can make it happen. Unless Pratt becomes available to play a role directly in a possible Red Dead Redemption 3 …