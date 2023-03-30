Most of the people who watch movies of Marvel they know there’s always some kind of teaser about what comes next at the end of the movie. It’s always exciting to get a glimpse of what’s next for your favorite franchises, and it looks like that’s what we’ll have in the next movie from Super Mario Bros.

In an interview with CBR, Chris Pratt confirmed the existence of a post-credits scene in the film. He obviously didn’t reveal what the scene is about, but did mention that it hints at what might be next.

“Listen, at the end of the movie there is a post-credits sequence that gives you an idea of ​​what the sequel could be. And that excites me a lot. But there has been talk of Luigi’s Mansion. that was a game Game Cube. I think that would be great,” Chris Pratt.

Now you know to stay firmly in your seat after the movie ends, as something special is hiding after the credits. You have less than a week to speculate, so go ahead!

Via: GoNintendo