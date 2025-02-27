02/27/2025



Updated at 23: 18h.





Wednesday night, RTVE drastically changed its strategy with ‘La Revuelta’. Due to the issuance of the second semifinal of the Copa del Rey, the public corporation canceled the delivery of the Broncano program for the first time since its premiere last September. He had never renounced his star format before, although he assumed to relegate him to the ‘Late Night’ and receive the criticisms of the spectators.

However, this Thursday, February 27, the entertainment space occupied its place on the grill of 1. And in addition, put the gold brooch to the second month of the year generating enormous expectation, fed from their social networks. “What an interview today,” he warned the profile of X of ‘La Revuelta’. A while later he added even more intrigue with another message. “You have not seen the night come.”

They did not exaggerate, because the Broncano program could have the second international guest of its new stage in Spanish Television. After the visit of the reggaeton singer and urban music Jhayco, he went through the Prince Gran Theater via nothing more and nothing less than Chris Pratt.

The Hollywood star is in Madrid promoting the movie ‘Electric State’, the most expensive in the story of Netflixnext to the other protagonist, Millie Bobby Brownand the directors of the film, Anthony and Joe Russo. In fact, ‘Stranger Things’ actress will go next Thursday to’El Hormiguero‘.









Pratt, as was logical, was received by a tremendous ovation of an auditorium delivered to which he described as “the best audience in the world.” Broncano who demonstrated his skills with English, proved him right. Although the actor was visibly confused to see some iconic elements of the program. “What does this man do in the bathtub?” He asked strangely. To which the presenter had to explain the function of Sergio Bezosthe person responsible for the ‘pre show’ and mechanics with the public.

Gifts, wrestling and classic questions

Once he met her, the protagonist of ‘Galaxy Guardians‘He entered fully into the internal jokes of ‘The revolt‘, delighted to receive’ Typical Spaneh ‘products, such as a garbage bag, an inflatable bed, a photoless frame, a thermos, gum. And the one that missed him. “An iPad, really?” He, on the other hand, did not get empty, giving Broncano something “as unique in the world” as a robot doll that appears in the film.

The humorist also tried to learn more about the guest, such as the United States area where he was born. Chris Pratt He said it is from California and resides in Los Angeles today, although “the fires burned the house,” as well as his son’s school. «I need to stay at your home. I have a lot of friends in Madrid, ”the star joked with the presenter.

What Jienense invited him is to play tennis with him. “My wife is very good, but I am terrible playing,” Pratt said. Instead, they were measured in a small wrestling demonstration of which Broncano did not go very well. “Humillao ‘.”

And between conversations and crazy moments, they ended up talking about which appliance would like to be the actor. «A bidé. Every 15 seconds there is a child who cannot wash the intimate parts with a drum. I will create an NGO ». To end the classic questions. “Much,” the American replied to the money. «Sexual relations in the last month? I am a happy and married man. I don’t know … nine times, ”he continued.