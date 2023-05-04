













Chris Pratt declared what it would take to return to Guardians of the Galaxy

Chris Pratt, the brand new protagonist of guardians of the galaxy volume 3 he explained why he would refuse to participate in the Marvel universe again, and also what might incentivize him to return. NeverthelessPratt’s conditions have a lot to do with the harmony and new ideology of the film.

This has to do with the initial direction of the film saga of Guardians of the Galaxy. We know that James Gunn’s vision is represented in his filmography and Chris Pratt also adheres to this, as he commented:

“It would be strange to continue the story [de Star Lord] without James. He did such a masterful job on the first three movies. We really found the voice of Peter Quill together and without him obviously I never would have had this opportunity. He writes it, he directs it, he imagines the music, it’s his imagination on screen. So in order to continue to tell the story, it would be really important to honor what he’s done in the first three movies and honor what fans have come to love about him. character and not just do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?”.

Source: Marvel Studios

This way, Chris Pratt reiterates his commitment to the character and the respect he has for his director and his work. in the saga of Guardians of the Galaxy. He also added:

“I don’t want to be cynical in the approach and if that’s the case I just wouldn’t do it at all. So maybe in the future, if something made sense, I would, but it would really have to answer to the above gist. It would have to check a lot of the boxes.”

So it seems difficult to see Star Lord played by Chris Pratt on the big screen again.

When is Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 released?

On May 4, 2023, it opens in movie theaters in Mexico.

