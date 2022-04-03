27 years ago we lost Selena Quintanilla, an artist of Mexican descent who conquered the public with her catchy Tex-Mex tunes. Despite the time that has passed, her fans around her world remember her as one of the greatest exponents of Latin music in the world.

And definitely still alive in the heart of Chris Perezwho was the guitarist of the artist’s iconic band, Selena and the Dinos. Perez and Quintanilla they were secretly married due to family opposition to their relationship, especially by the father of the singer-songwriter, Abraham Quintanilla.

Now, Chris recalls his wife’s legacy and their love for each other in a moving post on Instagram. The couple married on April 2, 1992 and This year they would have been married for 30 years.

The widower of Selena He posted a never-before-seen photograph of the two embracing, looking to the side. In the back of the snapshot you can see a shelf with assorted items, as well as a box with a drawing. It also highlights that Chris and the Texan wore matching black clothes.

Chris Pérez remembered his wife Selena Quintanilla with an emotional post on Instagram. PHOTO: Instagram

Chris Pérez accompanied the photo with a brief but significant message. The guitarist opened his heart and shared with his followers the path and turns their lives had taken since 1992, when he married Selena.

“April 2, 1992. Wow…what a ride it has been since then. The growth has been exponential… as a musician, as an artist and businessman, as a man… Life has some crazy twists and turns… Keep going! Make your peeps proud!” Perez wrote.

The interpreter of “As the flower” was murdered in a confusing incident days before her 24th birthday and celebrating her third marriage anniversary with her beloved husband.

After its publication, Selena’s followers did not hesitate to express their emotion at seeing the couple together once again. They left several messages of encouragement for her widower. They also applauded that the musician keeps in mind the love and relationship he had with the singer despite the time that has elapsed.

Selena Quintanilla and Chris Pérez would have been married for 30 years in 2022. PHOTO: Instagram

“How nice it would be to see them celebrate 30 years of marriage, with white hair, thank you for teaching us and the world what true love is. My favorite couple ever!”, “They were so young, we love seeing these types of posts, Chris!”, “There is no doubt, a true love. The years pass and pass and you continue to show us that it remains in your heart”, were some comments that the fans left before Pérez’s post.