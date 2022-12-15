In the world of videogames there have always been outstanding people, among the clearest examples are Shigeru Miyamoto, Hideki Kamiya, Hideo Kojima, and more people of great renown. And in Blizzard one of the most important was Chris metzenwho after retiring from the company in 2016, now returns to work at warcraft.

As announced in a Tweet John Hight, Warcraft general manager, the veteran will return as a creative consultant to the leadership of warcraft. The focus of Chris will initially be in world of warcraft , then his work will expand to other projects in this growing franchise. This will be the director’s return after being absent for eight years.

Chris was one of the original members of the team that worked on the Warcraft universe when it began in 1994, and we’re very happy to reunite him with the world he helped create.

Metzen worked on warcraft, Devil Y starcraft during his run and has also voiced various characters in the franchises Blizzard. So now having him back is in the direction of more expansions and updates. It remains to be seen what new implementations there will be.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It’s going to be interesting to have some focus from the industry veteran, it’s like Hideo Kojima coming back to Konami, although the latter is obviously never going to happen.