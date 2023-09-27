Metzen retired from Blizzard in 2016, but took on an “advisory” role in 2022, and is now returning for real. Chris Metzenthe former senior vice president of story and franchise development at Blizzardhas returned to Warcraftand this time it is to stay. Blizzard announced today that Metzen has taken on a “full-time role” as executive creative director of the universe of Warcraft.

Metzen He had a long and distinguished career in Blizzardand was one of the company’s most visible figures, known for his work on important game series such as Warcraft, StarCraft and Devil. He was the creative director on the MMO world of warcraft and in some of its most popular expansions, including The Burning Crusade, Wrath of the Lich King and Cataclysmand held the same role in the multiplayer FPS Overwatch.

He announced his retirement from game development in 2016, the same year it was released Overwatch, saying that he wanted to dedicate time to his family. He eventually decided to try his hand at board game development with a 2021 project called Auroboros: Coils of the Serpentand in 2022 he submerged himself again in the waters of Warcraft by assuming the role of “creative advisor” in the series of Warcraft. His new job looks like it will be much more hands-on.

“We are pleased to share that Chris Metzen has taken on a full-time role as Executive Creative Director of the universe of Warcraft“, advertisement Blizzard On twitter. “Right now, your main focus is supporting our leadership of world of warcraft in creating the adventures of the next generation. “Chris was fundamental in the development of the foundations of the universe of Warcraft, and we are excited to have him join our teams again in shaping what is to come. In BlizzCon, he and the team will share what we have been working on. We hope to see you there!” Metzen he hinted at that revelation in his own tweet announcing his return. “It has been incredible working on Warcraft again,” he wrote. “Like coming home. The stories we’re developing right now, how the world unfolds in the next few years… Well, I can’t wait for everyone to see where we’re headed.” It’s been amazing working on Warcraft again. Like coming home. The stories we’re developing right now – how the world unfolds over the next few years… Well, I can’t wait for y’all to see where we’re headed. SOON… 🙂 https://t.co/7hPIR8YEr0 —Chris Metzen (@ChrisMetzen) September 26, 2023

This is a significant comment: Many players expect that Blizzard reveal a new expansion of world of warcraft in the BlizzCon. From Wrath of the Lich King In 2008, the expansions of WoW have been released at a rate of one every two years, with the most recent, dragonflightarriving in 2022. That makes 2024 the presumed target for the next expansion, which coincides with a possible reveal in the BlizzCon 2023 in November.

The return of Metzen to Warcraft comes at a time of change for Blizzard. The latest disadvantages of Overwatch 2 left fans dissatisfied and angry, while Diablo IV It had a major setback in its launch and is still struggling to find its way.

Blizzard Nor does he appear to have fully recovered from accusations of widespread discrimination and sexual harassment at the company, something for which Metzen apologized in 2021: he was never publicly implicated in any bad behavior, but said that he and others in leadership positions at Blizzard:

“They failed too many people when they needed us because we had the privilege of not noticing, not engaging, not creating the necessary space for colleagues who needed us as leaders.”

Via: PC Gamer

Editor’s note: Without a doubt this is good news for all those who long for “the Blizzard before” but we must remember that times change and that surely the involvement of Metzen It can’t be like it was years ago. But, let’s be optimistic.