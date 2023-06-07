AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

06/07/2023 – 12:51

After weeks of conflict in the CNN newsroom and in the face of a loss of identity and audience, the American news channel announced, this Wednesday (7), that its executive director, Chris Licht, will step down.

Licht’s departure comes at the start of next year’s presidential campaign. Elections allow news channels to increase ratings and revenue.

According to a statement, the Warner Bros Discovery group, CNN’s parent company, has yet to choose a replacement.

Chris Licht took over the direction of the station in May 2022, after the sudden departure of the emblematic CEO Jeff Zucker, who did not reveal to the direction of the station the romantic relationship he had with a CNN executive.

Since then, Licht has been trying to relaunch the oldest news channel in the United States, which lost audience to its conservative competitor, Fox News, and MSNBC, which follows a more left-wing editorial line.

The former executive director has made several changes to the schedule, without success so far. He tried some media maneuvers, such as airing a live program with Republican Donald Trump, watched by an audience, in mid-May.

This program was, however, poorly received by the audience, but also by the newsroom, which considered it an unreserved platform for the former American president (2017-2021), as it reached an audience composed, in the majority, by supporters of Trump.

Furthermore, the show’s effect on ratings was short-lived, as a few days later, CNN trailed the small, conservative channel Newsmax in the daily ratings ranking.

Chris Licht’s position was further weakened after the publication of an article in The Atlantic magazine, which highlighted, last week, the clear rupture between the director and his employees.

“The task was not an easy one, especially at a time of great upheaval and transformation, and he (Licht) put his heart into it,” said David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Brothers Discovery, in an internal statement, seen by AFP.

“Unfortunately things did not go as we had hoped and in the end I take responsibility for that,” he added.

– Management or guidance? –

While it does not designate a new CEO, CNN will have an interim team made up of three of its vice presidents for editorial affairs, and its number two for the commercial part.

Licht’s arrival at CNN coincided with an era change for the channel, which is now part of the new Warner Bros Discovery group, a merger of the Discovery television group with its rival Warner Bros, which also includes the HBO channel and the streaming platform HBO. Max, recently renamed Max.

Zaslav, who now runs the group after the merger, imposed cost and content spending cuts.

“Of course, (Licht) was not well-regarded in the newsroom, but the question is whether that was because of her management or because of taking her in a direction she didn’t want to,” said Jeffrey McCall, a professor at DePauw University.

“Licht tried to return CNN to the field of live journalism”, with a less subjective tone, added the professor, for whom the network “had oriented itself ideologically” and that “had limited its audience to the left”, a territory already occupied by the MSNBC.























