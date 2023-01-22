Labor MPs met on Sunday and voted unanimously for Chris Hipkins to be the new leader of the Social Democratic Party.

Hipkins, 44, was the only candidate, making the vote largely a formality. Under the leadership of outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Hipkins served as Minister of Education, Police and Public Services. He is known as a competent administrator and was best known as the minister responsible for the corona approach.

Economy will be spearheaded

Hipkins describes himself as “a Kiwi with both feet on the ground.” At a press conference, he said that the economy will be a spearhead for his government. Jacinda Ardern has received a lot of criticism in recent months because of the ailing economy.

The new deputy prime minister has also been announced. Carmel Sepuloni is the first deputy prime minister with a Pacific background. Her ancestors come from Samoa, Tonga and New Zealand.

Ardern announced last week that she is stepping down as Prime Minister of New Zealand after five and a half years. The news came as a big surprise at home and abroad. “I am human, politicians are human,” Ardern said during a speech. “We give everything we can as long as we can. And then it’s time. Now is the time for me.”

Next Tuesday is Jacinda Ardern’s last official working day as Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins will be sworn in on Wednesday. On October 14, New Zealanders will elect a new parliament.