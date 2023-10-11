When you’re training to build Thor-worthy muscles, you need to eat well. He says it Spanish chef Sergio Perera, who for the last 10 years has worked as private chef for Chris Hemsworth, the 40-year-old Australian actor who plays the god of thunder in the Marvel films. “He had just finished the first Thor movie and needed someone to help him adapt his meal plan to his physical demands, and that’s how I joined,” the chef told the Australian news portal this Wednesday. News.

Perera is a good friend of the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, married to Hemsworth since Christmas 2010. It was she who put him in contact with her husband. The chefy is used to cooking for superstars: before preparing the singer’s food The Avengershe did it for other very famous actors like Tom Cruise, in the early 2000s, when he was filming Vanilla SkyLeonardo DiCaprio or Robert Downey Jr, who plays Ironman, another of the superheroes in the Marvel saga.

In the last decade, Perera, who in the past has worked in important restaurants such as Arzak, Mugaritz or elBulli, has helped the Australian adapt his diet to gain or lose weight depending on the role he had to play and now he has revealed his nutrition secrets to become the hammer god. “Obviously, the guy is a big kid. He requires a lot of protein for the body he has,” he reveals to the Australian media. What are the actor’s favorite foods? They include “good quality beef,” he says in the interview. “When it comes to building muscle, he keeps it very clean with a lot of barbecue, with foods like meats and vegetables, and everything in a very Mediterranean style, which means a lot of olive oil,” he explains.

Salads are also a fundamental part of Chris Hemsworth’s diet, according to the chef: “One thing I did religiously with him was that every day he ate a very large and filling salad that consisted of raw and cooked vegetables, fermented products, nuts , seeds and lots of good fats with a piece of steak or a big piece of fish.” For the movies Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: EndgameInstead, his eating routine consisted of “a huge green smoothie in the morning, full of leafy greens, fruits, nuts, seeds, fats, and sea salt.” Then I had a protein snack of yogurt mixed with fresh berries, chia seeds, almonds, and honey. Or eggs on whole-grain toast with Vegemite—a dark brown, salty spread made with yeast extract—and avocado. And to train.

After training, the Australian performer again fed himself with a shake full of vegetable protein, ice water, BCCA – this is the name given to the group of branched chain amino acids, which is made up of leucine, isoleucine and valine – and a gram of vitamin C. The rest was basically a red meat binge, according to Perera. The actor ate a steak of about 225 grams with vegetables around 2:30 p.m. and another one of the same size around 5:30 p.m. At 7:00 p.m. it was time for their last meal of the day, which was usually a large green salad with white fish and a side of roasted mixed cruciferous vegetables. In short: to become Thor he ate approximately every two or three hours and ate six meals a day. “It was constant and directed work,” confirms the chef. Over 30 weeks, he gained weight little by little, going from the initial 94 kilos to the 107 kilos he weighed when filming began in January 2021.

However, in the last year there is something that worries Chris Hemsworth more than the health of his body and that is the health of his mind. In 2022, while filming a documentary series for National Geographic, he discovered thanks to a genetic test that he was between 8 and 10 times more likely than average to develop a degenerative brain disease, such as Alzheimer’s. After this diagnosis, the actor rethought his already extensive training routines and also focused on the health of his brain, with meditation and breathing work. “Now, I’m incorporating more solitude into my life,” he confessed to the magazine. Men’s Health: “I’ve always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any external voices or stimulation, and making time for stillness.”