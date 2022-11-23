In these lasts months Marvel has been introducing us to new characters who are becoming part of the MCUsince it is well known that classic faces like Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America They are no longer part of that universe. With this there are few of The Avengers original, and apparently, the god of thunder will be the next to say goodbye.

Not long ago, Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he is taking a break from acting. During the filming of his documentary series Disney+, Limitless, Hemsworth Unfortunately, he learned through genetic testing that he carries two copies of a gene that makes him 10 times more likely to get Alzheimer’s disease. Something that affects few people.

This comment gave the media:

It really triggered something in me that wanted to take some time off. And since we finished the program, I’ve been completing the things that I was already contracted to do. I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably justifies it. I feel like it would probably be the end of it, but that’s not based on anything anyone told me or any kind of plan. You have this birth of a hero, a hero’s journey, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know, am I at that stage? Who knows?

On past occasions it has been mentioned that there will be at least one more film of Thor in the MCUreason why said tape would probably be the final appearance of the character.

Editor’s note: Several of Marvel’s heroes have had their proper send-offs, so expect Thor to do the same. At this time you can already think about how he will leave the hammer and ax from him. With Chadwick Boseman there was no way to say goodbye, but that is already a more complicated subject.